12 injured as Islamists attack devotees inside mosque in Bangladesh

PTI
PTI, Dhaka,
  • Apr 10 2021, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 14:10 ist
Police personnel stand outside the National Mosque as activists of the Hefazat-e Islam, a hard-line Islamist group, protest outside the National mosque in Dhaka on April 2, 2021 a week after 10 protesters died during clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh. Credit: AFP File Photo

Activists of a hardline Islamist group attacked devotees inside a mosque in northern Bangladesh, injuring at least 12 persons, according to a media report.

The incident took place on Friday at the mosque in the Gaibandha district when self-proclaimed Hefazat-e-Islam activists snatched the mic from the Imam and preached about the organisation, Dhaka Tribune reported.

They attacked the devotees who tried to intervene, Imam Motlob Uddin said.

At least 12 men were injured in the attack, the report said.

A case is being filed at Sundarganj Police Station.

Officer in Charge Bulbul Islam said: “Disagreements over the mosque’s committee is the reason for this untoward incident."

Bangladesh

