US Elections 2020 Live: Joe Biden pledges to be president who seeks not to divide but unify

US President-elect Joe Biden, in his victory remarks on Saturday, said that he would work towards uniting, not dividing America. "I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify," Biden said. "Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory," Biden said. Vice-President elect Harris avowed that while she was the first woman to be elected as VP, she certainly wouldn't be the last. After the declaration on Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden had won the race for the White House, Republican President Donald Trump and his allies made one thing clear: he does not plan to concede anytime soon. Stay tuned for more updates.