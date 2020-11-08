US Elections 2020 Live: Joe Biden pledges to be president who seeks not to divide but unify

US President-elect Joe Biden, in his victory remarks on Saturday, said that he would work towards uniting, not dividing America. "I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify," Biden said. "Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory," Biden said. Vice-President elect Harris avowed that while she was the first woman to be elected as VP, she certainly wouldn't be the last. After the declaration on Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden had won the race for the White House, Republican President Donald Trump and his allies made one thing clear: he does not plan to concede anytime soon. Stay tuned for more updates.
First woman US vice president, Harris vows 'will not be the last'
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris declared Saturday that her victory was just a beginning for women as she was elected to be the top-ranking female leader in US history.
"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris told a rally as she introduced President-elect Joe Biden at a victory rally in Delaware.
"Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibility," she said.
For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again: US President-elect Joe Biden
People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million: US President-elect Joe Biden
When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America: Kamala Harris
Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but there is joy & progress in it. Because we have the power to build a better future: Kamala Harris, US Vice President-elect.
I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. Who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States: US President-elect Joe Biden
Stimulus, taxes top Biden agenda for stricken US economy
When Joe Biden walks in to the White House as president in January, he will have the opportunity to reshape the world's largest economy, but first he will have to get it back on its feet.
Read more
We still don’t really understand Donald Trump, or America
Like many Americans demoralized by the softness of the spanking that voters just gave President Donald Trump, I spent the past few days in search of answers. Why were so many of my fellow citizens so content to continue spoiling him? And what happened to the comeuppance due Republican lawmakers for not giving him timeouts?
Read more
Donald Trump: The wrecking ball who came to 'fix' America
Donald Trump rose to power proposing a simple solution to the United States' deepest problems: himself.
Read more
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for their win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden for his win over Republican US President Donald Trump in a close presidential election and noted his "critical and invaluable" contribution to strengthening the India-US relations as vice president.
Read more
US Election: Joe Biden wins White House, ending Donald Trump presidency
Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, promising to restore political normalcy and a spirit of national unity to confront raging health and economic crises, and making Donald J. Trump a one-term president after four years of tumult in the White House.
Read more
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the US presidential elections 2020