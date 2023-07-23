3 injured in shooting in Sydney, investigation under way

3 injured in shooting in Sydney, probe under way

IANS
IANS, Sydney,
  • Jul 23 2023, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 08:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) announced that three people sitting in two parked cars were injured in a public place shooting in Greenacre, a suburb in Southwestern Sydney, on Sunday morning, police said.

A man, aged 25, was found injured in one parked vehicle, as well as a man aged 22, and a woman aged 19, in a separate parked vehicle, Xinhua news agency reported.

All three people had been taken to hospital. Among them, the two men were in critical condition, according to the police.

About five minutes after the shooting, a vehicle was reported a light in a nearby area, and inquiries are under way to determine if the incidents are linked, the police added.

Detective Superintendent Simon Glasser told local media that the investigation is in its initial stage, but the police believe it is a targeted attack.

Australia
Sydney
World news
Crime
Shooting

