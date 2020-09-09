321 rights groups urge United Nations to probe China's human rights abuses

More than 300 rights groups and other organisations called on the UN Wednesday to launch an international investigation into Beijing's human rights abuses, demanding "decisive action".

In an open letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet as well as to member states, the 321 civil society groups called for international scrutiny of "the Chinese government's human rights violations."

"The international community can no longer sit back and allow the Chinese authorities to trample on human rights at home and abroad," Joshua Rosenzweig of Amnesty International, one of the signatories, said in a joint statement.

In their letter, the NGOs pointed to an unprecedented call in June from dozens of independent UN experts for urgent action from the UN Human Rights Council to address the repression of fundamental freedoms in China.

The June statement had highlighted rights violations in Hong Kong, Tibet and against the majority-Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang, as well as suppression of vital information in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, and attacks on rights defenders, journalists, lawyers and government critics across the country.

On Wednesday, the NGOs stressed that they were also deeply concerned by "the impact of China's rights violations world-wide," pointing among other things to the targeting of rights defenders and internet censorship and digital surveillance.

They also pointed to allegations China was suppressing academic freedom in countries worldwide, and decried "the racist treatment of people in China, or by Chinese state actors in other parts of the world."

And they charged that Beijing was working to "distort the mandate of the UN Human Rights Council ... (by) opposing initiatives to bring scrutiny of serious rights violations and international crimes in countries around the world."

"A state that tries to hold itself above any kind of scrutiny presents a fundamental threat to human rights," the letter warned.

Sarah Brooks of the International Service for Human Rights, which also signed Wednesday's letter, meanwhile stressed in the joint statement "China's disdain for human rights no longer affects only its citizens."

"Its support for dictators and efforts to rewrite international standards are making the work of defending human rights harder than ever."

When asked about the letter, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the "claims made by these organisations are groundless and not worth refuting."

Wednesday's letter called on the Human Rights Council to host a special session to evaluate China's rights violations, and urged it to establish an "impartial and independent UN mechanism to closely monitor, analyse and report annually on the topic."