At least 36 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire

36 people dead after fire breaks out aboard Bangladesh packed ferry

The fire also left over 200 others with burn injuries

PTI
PTI, Dhaka,
  • Dec 24 2021, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 11:47 ist
The accident was the latest in a string of similar incidents in the delta country crisscrossed by rivers. Credit: IANS File Photo

At least 36 people died and nearly 200 others were injured on Friday after a massive fire ripped through a packed passenger ferry in southern Bangladesh, officials said.

The fire broke out around 3:00 am (local time) on Friday in the engine room of the Barguna-bound MV Abhijan-10 launch that started a journey from Dhaka.

“The authorities recovered the burnt bodies of at least 36 people after a fire broke out on a passenger launch on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi, 250 kilometeres South of the capital Dhaka,” The Dhaka Tribune reported.

The fire also left over 200 others with burn injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals, the report quoted the launch administration, police and fire service personnel as saying. 

