4 of family among 5 killed in tourist plane crash in France

Five people, including four members of the same family, were killed in a tourist plane crash in the French Alps on Saturday, rescue services said.
The accident happened in the afternoon shortly after take-off from the Versoud airfield near Grenoble in southeast France, for what should have been a half-hour flight.
Eye-witnesses to the crash tipped off the emergency services, who found the bodies of four adults and a child inside the plane's burnt-out wreckage.
Around 60 firefighters were deployed to the site to put out the fire.
Grenoble prosecutors have ordered an investigation into what happened, said regional officials.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mechanics, hairdressers... Ukraine recruits train
Youngest athlete stands the tallest
J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues
Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing
Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves
Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress
A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train
Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day