5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

IANS
IANS, Jakarta,
  • Jun 04 2023, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 15:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit Indonesia's eastern province Papua on Sunday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake occurred at 12:52 Jakarta time, with its epicentre at 58 km southwest of Memberamo Raya Regency and a depth of 10 km under-land, the weather agency was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

Also Read | Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Peru's Maca region

The tremors of the earthquake did not potentially trigger a tsunami.

