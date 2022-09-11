7.6-magnitude earthquake hits east Papua New Guinea

AFP
AFP, Jakarta,
  • Sep 11 2022, 06:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 06:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit off eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday, prompting a tsunami warning from the US Geological Survey.

The quake struck at a depth of 61 kilometres (38 miles), about 67 kilometres from the town of Kainantu, the USGS said, warning that tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometres of the epicentre.

Papua New Guinea
Earthquake
World news

