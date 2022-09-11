7.6-magnitude earthquake hits east Papua New Guinea

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit off eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday, prompting a tsunami warning from the US Geological Survey.
The quake struck at a depth of 61 kilometres (38 miles), about 67 kilometres from the town of Kainantu, the USGS said, warning that tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometres of the epicentre.
