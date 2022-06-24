A second earthquake hits devastated eastern Afghanistan

State media say at least five people were killed when another, smaller earthquake struck an area of eastern Afghanistan that experienced a devastating quake earlier this week.
The state-run Bakhtar News Agency said the quake shook Paktika's Gayan District on Friday morning. It injured more than 11 people, according to initial reports.
The region is already reeling from Wednesday's magnitude 6 quake that killed 1,150 people and injured scores more, according to the latest figures carried in state media.
