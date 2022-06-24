A second earthquake hits devastated eastern Afghanistan

A second earthquake hits devastated eastern Afghanistan

The region is already reeling from Wednesday's magnitude 6 quake that killed 1,150 people and injured scores more

AP
AP, Gayan,
  • Jun 24 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 16:57 ist

State media say at least five people were killed when another, smaller earthquake struck an area of eastern Afghanistan that experienced a devastating quake earlier this week.

The state-run Bakhtar News Agency said the quake shook Paktika's Gayan District on Friday morning. It injured more than 11 people, according to initial reports.

The region is already reeling from Wednesday's magnitude 6 quake that killed 1,150 people and injured scores more, according to the latest figures carried in state media.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Afghanistan
Earthquake

What's Brewing

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

 