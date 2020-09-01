Algeria approves measures to ease Covid-19 lockdown

Algeria approves more measures to ease coronavirus lockdown

An Algerian volunteer checks the temperature of men arriving to perform the noon prayer at the El Fateh mosque in the El Afia de Kouba neighbourhood of the capital Algiers.

Algerian authorities said on Monday they will carry out further measures to ease a coronavirus lockdown from September 1, including lifting a ban on some cultural activities such as reopening museums and libraries.

Nurseries would also be reopened with 50 per cent of their capacity but prohibit the use of air conditioners and access to children by family members.

The new steps will also end a paid leave for pregnant women and those with children under 14 years.

Algeria has already eased restrictions linked to the novel coronavirus, including reopening some businesses, mosques, leisure venues and beaches.

It has so far reported 44,494 infections and 1,510 deaths. 

