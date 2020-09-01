Algeria approves more measures to ease coronavirus lockdown

Algerian authorities said on Monday they will carry out further measures to ease a coronavirus lockdown from September 1, including lifting a ban on some cultural activities such as reopening museums and libraries.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Nurseries would also be reopened with 50 per cent of their capacity but prohibit the use of air conditioners and access to children by family members.
The new steps will also end a paid leave for pregnant women and those with children under 14 years.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
Algeria has already eased restrictions linked to the novel coronavirus, including reopening some businesses, mosques, leisure venues and beaches.
It has so far reported 44,494 infections and 1,510 deaths.
The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis
DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'
Earth may have been wet ever since it formed: Study
22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA
Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence
What happened in Portland? Here's what we know
The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online