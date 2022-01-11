Alikhan Smailov named Kazakhstan's Prime Minister

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Alikhan Smailov for prime minister on Tuesday, and the lower house of parliament swiftly voted him in during a session broadcast live on state television.
Smailov, 49, served as first deputy prime minister in the previous cabinet which Tokayev dismissed last week amid violent unrest in the oil-rich Central Asian nation.
Kazakh security forces have detained 9,900 people over the unrest, Kazakhstan's interior ministry said on Tuesday.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication
Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy
DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis
16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit
Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?
Comeback kings India eye history
What is our ‘Dharma’ now?
2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year