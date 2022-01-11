Alikhan Smailov named Kazakhstan's Prime Minister

Alikhan Smailov named Kazakhstan's Prime Minister

Smailov, 49, served as first deputy prime minister in the previous cabinet

Reuters
Reuters, Nur-Sultan,
  • Jan 11 2022, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 11:41 ist
File photo of Alikhan Smailov. Credit: Twitter/@PrimeMinisterEn

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Alikhan Smailov for prime minister on Tuesday, and the lower house of parliament swiftly voted him in during a session broadcast live on state television.

Smailov, 49, served as first deputy prime minister in the previous cabinet which Tokayev dismissed last week amid violent unrest in the oil-rich Central Asian nation.

Kazakh security forces have detained 9,900 people over the unrest, Kazakhstan's interior ministry said on Tuesday.

World news
Kazakhstan

