All flights to Kathmandu halted following system failure

All flights to Kathmandu halted amid system failure

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 28 2023, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 15:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

All flights to Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport have been halted following a system failure, reported ANI, citing airport officials.

More to follow...

World news
Nepal
Kathmandu

