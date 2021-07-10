All G20 members on board with tax deal: German Finance Minister Scholz

All G20 members on board with tax deal: Germany

Reuters
Reuters, Venice,
  Jul 10 2021
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 15:19 ist
German Finance Minister Scholz. Credit: AFP Photo

The G20 has made big progress on reforming business tax, with every member of the club of large economies backing a deal to stop multinationals shifting profits to low-tax havens, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday.

"Today, we see that all the countries that are coming together here will support this international process in finding a way to a minimum taxation," Scholz told reporters at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Venice.

Asked about plans for a European Union digital levy, Scholz said a global solution is what was needed.

