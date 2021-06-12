America is back with Joe Biden: French President Emmanuel Macron

America is back with Joe Biden: Emmanuel Macron

Biden asked if America was back, turned to Macron and said the French leader should be asked that question

France's President Emmanuel Macron greets US President Joe Biden before a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis bay, Cornwall. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States is back as a cooperative leader of the free world, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden asked if America was back, turned to Macron and said the French leader should be asked that question.

"Yes definitely," Macron said.

"It’s great to have a US president who’s part of the club and very willing to cooperate," Macron said. "What you demonstrate is that leadership is partnership."

