Arrest warrants issued in Canada mass stabbing: Police

Police on Monday issued warrants for the arrests of two fugitives suspected of carrying out a stabbing spree that killed 10 people, while the number of injured rose to 18.
Murder, attempted murder and burglary charges have been laid against the pair -- identified as Myles and Damien Sanderson, who are the targets of a massive manhunt -- but police said in a statement that "further charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses."
