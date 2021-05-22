2,000 houses ravaged in Gaza during fighting: Official

At least 2,000 housing units destroyed in fighting between Israel, Palestinian militant groups: Gaza official

Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes on the overcrowded strip, targeting residential, commercial and government buildings

AP
AP, Gaza City,
  • May 22 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 22:58 ist
A Palestinian man rests amidst the debris after returning to his damaged house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Palestinian official says an initial assessment shows at least 2,000 housing units were destroyed in the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

Naji Sarhan, deputy of Gaza's works and housing ministry, tells The Associated Press on Saturday that more than 15,000 other units were partly destroyed in the 11-day war.

Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes on the overcrowded strip, targeting residential, commercial and government buildings. It said it was going after locations where Hamas had offices and resources.

Read | Gazans, Israel take stock after truce ends 11 days of violence

Sarhan says four mosques were destroyed along with dozens of police offices in Gaza. He says most of the factories in Gaza's industrial zone were destroyed or damaged.

Meanwhile, police inspected unexploded Israeli ordinance collected during the campaign. Police chief Mahmoud Salah said nearly 300 Israeli rockets and shells did not explode.

Sarhan put the estimated financial losses from the fighting at $150 million. He says assessment is still ongoing.

Israel
Palestine
Hamas
Gaza

