At least one person injured in fire at Tunisia's Ennahda party HQ

Fire broke out at the headquarters of Tunisia's Ennahda party on Thursday and Ali Larayedh, a party leader and former prime minister, was injured when he jumped to safety from a second-floor window, sources and witnesses said.
Civil Protection Office workers were rescuing some people from the building in the capital, Tunis.
It was not yet clear if there were more injuries.
There was no official reason given yet for the fire, but a party member told Reuters it resulted from a short-circuit in the main meetings hall.
