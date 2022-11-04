Attack on Imran Khan: Pakistan police arrest two more suspects

Police in Pakistan's Punjab province have arrested two more suspects, who they believe had sold the pistol and bullets for PKR 20,000 to Naveed Mohammad Basheer, the assailant who tried to assassinate former premier Imran Khan during a political rally, according to a media report on Friday.
Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg on Thursday, when Basheer fired a volley of bullets at him in the Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the government.
Basheer later confessed that he attacked Khan because "he was trying to mislead the public."
Police sources said that two other suspects — Waqas and Sajid Butt — sold Basheer a pistol and bullets for PKR 20,000, adding that the pistol did not have a number or license, Geo.tv reported.
They were arrested from Wazirabad in Punjab province, the report said, quoting police sources.
According to eyewitnesses, Basheer fired on the container-mounted truck carrying Khan from a close range.
Khan was shifted by road to his own-built Shaukat Khanum medical facility in Lahore where an operation was performed and was stable after it, according to his party.
His party said he is stable now, adding that he was determined to continue his protest march.
