Australia to fully reopen borders to vaccinated travellers from February 21

  • Feb 07 2022, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 09:24 ist
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Australia will fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated visa holders from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, after nearly two years since he shut it to non-citizens to mitigate the threat of the new coronavirus.

"If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," Morrison said during a media briefing.

Australia has been pursuing a staggered border reopening since late last year allowing skilled migrants, international students and backpackers to enter the country.

