Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 Covid-19 cases

New South Wales reports record 1,218 Covid-19 cases

Six more people have died in the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Aug 29 2021, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 06:44 ist
Australia Army Medical Officer Major Bethan Ganderton administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the Dubbo Mass Vaccination centre in Dubbo. Credit: AFP Photo/Australian Defence Force

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported a record 1,218 locally acquired Covid-19 infections on Sunday, exceeding the previous day's record of 1,035.

Six more people have died in the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which began in the state in mid-June. There are 813 people now in hospital, 126 of them in intensive care, the New South Wales health ministry said on Twitter.

New South Wales
Australia
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

