Austria bans unvaccinated from cafes amid Covid surge

Austria bans the unvaccinated from cafes as Covid-19 cases surge

Roughly 64% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, in line with the European Union average

Reuters
Reuters, Vienna,
  • Nov 06 2021, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 01:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Austria said on Friday it is barring those not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from cafes, restaurants and hairdressers as infections approach the record set a year ago and the government struggles to convince holdouts to get the shot.

Roughly 64% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, in line with the European Union average but one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Many Austrians are sceptical about vaccines, as is the far-right Freedom Party, the third-biggest party in parliament.

New daily infections have been surging and on Friday rose to 9,388, close to the record of 9,586 set a year ago, when the second of three national lockdowns was introduced.

"The evolution is exceptional and the occupancies of intensive-care beds are increasing significantly faster than we had expected," Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference on the new measures that take effect on Monday.

These include barring the unvaccinated from hotels and events of more than 25 people.

There will be a four-week transition period in which a first vaccination plus a PCR test will grant admission to places where the unvaccinated will be banned. After that, only the fully vaccinated and those who have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection will be let in.

Friday's announcement by the conservative-led government comes a day after a similar move by the Social Democrat-led City of Vienna, which has the lowest infection rate among Austria's nine provinces but the highest percentage of intensive-care beds occupied by Covid-19 patients at 20%.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Austria
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

'Sooryavanshi' movie review: Not worth the wait

'Sooryavanshi' movie review: Not worth the wait

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

 