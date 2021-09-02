Biden blasts Supreme Court refusal to block Texas abortion law

Biden blasts SC refusal to block Texas abortion law

US President Joe Biden. Credit: AP Photo

US President Joe Biden lashed out on Thursday at the Supreme Court's refusal to block a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, warning that it "unleashes unconstitutional chaos."

"The Supreme Court's ruling overnight is an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights," Biden said in a statement. "It unleashes unconstitutional chaos."

