Biden invited to give State of the Union address on March 1

President Joe Biden was invited Friday to give the traditional State of the Union address on March 1, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union," Pelosi said in a letter to Biden, who is expected to say yes.

March 1 is later than usual for the yearly address, which the president typically delivers in late January or early February.

This is likely due to the pandemic: the Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire in the US as in other countries and the presidential address is usually given to a packed audience of both chambers of Congress and many VIP guests.

What is more, a later date for the speech gives Biden more time to try to win the approval of landmark spending plans and other reforms that are stalled in Congress. And if he does push them through he could tout this win in his address to lawmakers.

