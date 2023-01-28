Biden 'outraged' by deadly police beating video

Biden 'outraged' by deadly police beating video

'Those who seek justice should not resort to violence or destruction,' Biden said

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 28 2023, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 07:32 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden declared himself "outraged and deeply pained" Friday by newly released footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis.

"The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged," Biden said in a statement, urging protesters to remain peaceful.

"Those who seek justice should not resort to violence or destruction," Biden said.

