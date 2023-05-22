Call with McCarthy on debt ceiling went well: Biden

Biden says call with McCarthy on debt ceiling 'went well'

Just 10 days remain before the US Treasury expects to start running out of money, unless Congress acts to raise the debt limit

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • May 22 2023, 10:24 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 10:47 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden on Sunday struck an upbeat tone about his conversation with House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy on raising the federal debt ceiling and averting a US default, and said the two would speak again on Monday.

Also Read | June 1 'hard deadline' to raise debt US ceiling: Yellen 

"It went well," the Democratic president told reporters as he arrived back at the White House after a three-day meeting with fellow Group of Seven leaders in Hiroshima, Japan. "We'll talk tomorrow."

Just 10 days remain before the US Treasury expects to start running out of money, unless Congress acts to raise the debt limit, which would trigger an unprecedented default that could upend the global economy. 

World news
United States
Joe Biden
US House of Representatives
US House Speaker

