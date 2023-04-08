Biden says he 'will fight' to overturn abortion pill ruling: White House

US President Joe Biden on Friday called a federal judge's decision to suspend approval of an abortion pill as an "unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women."
"My administration will fight this ruling," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.
The ruling, if it were to stand, makes every regulated drug vulnerable to "these kinds of political, ideological attacks," Biden said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal
Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030
Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder
Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential
Three nights in Kamathipura
Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore
Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed
Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI
Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs
Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case