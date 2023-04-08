Biden says he 'will fight' to overturn abortion pill ruling: White House

Will fight to overturn abortion pill ruling: Biden

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 08 2023, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 12:52 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden on Friday called a federal judge's decision to suspend approval of an abortion pill as an "unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women."

"My administration will fight this ruling," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

The ruling, if it were to stand, makes every regulated drug vulnerable to "these kinds of political, ideological attacks," Biden said.

United States
US news
World news
Abortion
Joe Biden

