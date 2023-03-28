Biden says US gun violence 'ripping at the very soul of the nation'

US President Joe Biden described the deadly school shooting Monday in Nashville as "sick" and said gun violence is tearing the nation's "soul."
"It's just sick," he said at the White House. Biden praised police for responding "within minutes" but called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.
Also Read | 3 children, 3 adults fatally shot at US private school
"It's ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation, ripping at the very soul of the nation," he said.
