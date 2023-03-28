Gun violence 'ripping the very soul of nation': Biden

Biden says US gun violence 'ripping at the very soul of the nation'

'It's ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation, ripping at the very soul of the nation,' he said

US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden described the deadly school shooting Monday in Nashville as "sick" and said gun violence is tearing the nation's "soul."

"It's just sick," he said at the White House. Biden praised police for responding "within minutes" but called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.

"It's ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation, ripping at the very soul of the nation," he said.

