Biden weighs 180 million bbl draw of oil from emergency reserves over months

Biden weighs 180mn bbl oil draw from emergency reserves

The move is an attempt to control oil prices that have shot over $100 a barrel

  • Mar 31 2022, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 10:00 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Biden administration is weighing a draw of oil from emergency reserves of up to 180 million barrels over several months, two US sources said on Wednesday.

The move is an attempt to control oil prices that have shot over $100 a barrel on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and on high global demand.

Joe Biden
Business News
United States
Crude Oil
Russia
Ukraine

