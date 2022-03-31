Biden weighs 180 million bbl draw of oil from emergency reserves over months

The Biden administration is weighing a draw of oil from emergency reserves of up to 180 million barrels over several months, two US sources said on Wednesday.
The move is an attempt to control oil prices that have shot over $100 a barrel on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and on high global demand.
