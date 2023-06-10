Blast at explosives factory in Turkey kills 5 workers

Blast at explosives factory in Turkey kills 5 workers

The blast occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory some 40 km (25 miles) outside Ankara

Reuters
Reuters, Ankara,
  • Jun 10 2023, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 15:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five workers have been killed in a blast that rocked an explosives factory in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Saturday, Turkey's defence ministry said in a statement.

The blast occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory some 40 km (25 miles) outside Ankara. Ankara governor Vasip Sahin told reporters there were no more workers trapped, waiting to be rescued, or hospitalized.

Turkey
World news

