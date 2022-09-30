Blinken denounces referendums in Ukraine as 'land grab'

Blinken denounces referendums in Ukraine as Russian 'land grab'

Putin has made veiled threats to use nuclear weapons to defend the territories, amid Ukrainian gains on the ground

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Sep 30 2022, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 00:33 ist
Antony Blinken. Credit: AFP Photo

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday accused Russia of making a "land grab" after referendums in Ukraine and vowed again that the United States will never recognise annexation by Moscow.

"The Kremlin's sham referenda are a futile effort to mask what amounts to a further attempt at a land grab in Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement.

"This spectacle conducted by Russia's proxies is illegitimate and violates international law. It is an affront to the principles of international peace and security," he said.

He reiterated that the United States "does not, and will never, recognise the legitimacy or outcome of these sham referenda or Russia's purported annexation of Ukrainian territory."

The Kremlin said that the annexation of four parts of Ukraine would be announced on Friday, with President Vladimir Putin delivering a speech.

Putin has made veiled threats to use nuclear weapons to defend the territories, amid Ukrainian gains on the ground against Russia, which invaded on February 24.

The votes came in areas controlled by Kremlin proxies and follow a playbook in 2014 when Russia took over the Crimean peninsula.

Blinken earlier called the latest votes part of a "diabolical scheme," saying that Ukrainian residents were forced out and Russians bussed in, with the results themselves also under question.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
United States
Antony Blinken

What's Brewing

Is liberal democracy dying?

Is liberal democracy dying?

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans

Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

All dolled up for festival season

All dolled up for festival season

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

 