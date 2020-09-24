Both nations need to repair damaged relations: Japan PM Yoshihide Suga tells South Korea's Moon Jae-in

Japan, S Korea need to repair relations: Suga to Moon

  Sep 24 2020
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Credit: AFP Photos

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he told his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in that the two countries needed to repair their damaged relations, calling South Korea an important neighbour to counter the threat from North Korea.

Speaking to reporters after his phone meeting with Moon, Suga said: "I told President Moon that we cannot leave our relations, which have been hurt by issues including war-time labourers, where they are now."

Suga replaced Shinzo Abe as prime minister last week.

