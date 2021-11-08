Britain takes corruption accusations seriously: Johnson

Britain takes accusations of corruption seriously, PM Johnson says

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  Nov 08 2021, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 18:55 ist

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the government took accusations of corruption very seriously and would hold lawmakers to account, but added that the process of investigating politicians needed to be changed.

"What we've got to make sure is that we take all this very, very seriously and that we get it right," Johnson said.

"What we do need to do is look also at the process. We are going to make every effort to get it right and we are going to hold MPs (members of parliament) to account."

Boris Johnson
United Kingdom
Britain
Corruption
World news

