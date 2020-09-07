California governor declares state of emergency in five counties due to wildfires

California wildfires: Emergency declared in 5 counties

Wildfire at Creek Fire, California. Credit: AP Photo

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties on Sunday due to wildfires.

The counties included Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, San Bernardino and San Diego, the governor's office said in a statement late on Sunday.

The declaration was prompted by the Creek Fire that started on Friday night and rapidly grew to burn some 45,000 acres (18,210 hectares), forcing evacuations and road closures in the Fresno area in central California.

Eight people have been killed and some 3,300 structures have been destroyed over the past three weeks in wildfires across the state.

Over 200 people were airlifted to safety overnight after a fast-moving wildfire cut off the only road out of the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, a popular recreational site in California's Sierra National Forest.

