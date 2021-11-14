Cambodia to end quarantine for vaccinated travellers

Cambodia to end quarantine for vaccinated travellers from Nov 15

Reuters
Reuters, Phnom Penh,
  • Nov 14 2021, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 15:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Cambodia will stop requiring quarantine for travellers who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 starting on Monday, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Sunday.

The prime minister made the announcement in a voice message on social media after the Southeast Asian country has required lengthy quarantine for more than 18 months.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cambodia
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

What did 2 weeks of COP26 talks actually achieve?

What did 2 weeks of COP26 talks actually achieve?

A visionary: Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru

A visionary: Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

In Pics | Children's Day: 10 quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

In Pics | Children's Day: 10 quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

The young and the restless!

The young and the restless!

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

 