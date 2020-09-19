Canada opposition leaders test positive for Covid-19

  Sep 19 2020, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 12:28 ist
Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O'Toole. Credit: AFP

Canada's conservative opposition leader Erin O'Toole tested positive for the new coronavirus on Friday, his office announced, one day after another federal party leader did, too.

Both O'Toole and Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet were "feeling well" and were self-isolating, according to statements.

Each had had close contact with staffers who tested positive for the Covid-19 illness.

O'Toole said he is "very relieved that his wife and children have tested negative."

The diagnoses come just one week before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government is to test support in parliament for a new agenda.

