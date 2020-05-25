Canadian PM Justin Trudeau asks bank CEOs for views on economy, COVID-19 relief: Report

Justin Trudeau asks bank CEOs for views on economy

  • May 25 2020, 10:30 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 10:30 ist
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken to the heads of the country's six big banks to get their views on the state of the economy and the COVID-19 relief efforts, the Globe and Mail reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources.

This was Trudeau's first one-on-one dialogue with the CEOs since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the report, which added that the calls took place around the Victoria Day long weekend.

The topics covered included adjustments required in relief efforts rolled out by the government, need for further support and pressures faced by clients of the banks, the report said, adding that the talks were 'high-level check-ins rather than deep policy discussions'.

