Candidates of India, China elected to Interpol executive committee

India and China on Thursday beat Jordan, South Korea and Singapore to get their candidates elected to the executive committee of the International Criminal Police Organization or the Interpol.

Praveen Sinha, Special Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), got elected to the Interpol executive committee as a delegate for Asia.

China’s representative Binchen Hu also got elected as a delegate for Asia.

The elections were held in Istanbul during the ongoing 89th Interpol general assembly. Singapore, Jordan and South Korea also had fielded candidates for the elections to the two posts of delegates for Asia.

A source in New Delhi said that India had launched an “intense and well-coordinated” campaign around the world to ensure the victory of its candidate in what was a tough election. India sought support of the friendly countries during bilateral engagements at different levels. The Embassies and High Commissions of India in the foreign capitals followed up with the host governments. The government also reached out to the foreign diplomatic missions in New Delhi, added the source.

