Chile widens catastrophe zone as fires burn 8K hectares

Chile widens catastrophe zone as fires burn some 8,000 hectares

The catastrophe declaration allows the deployment of the armed forces and provides greater coordination in firefighting and public security

Reuters
Reuters, Santiago,
  • Feb 03 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 22:49 ist
Hundreds of homes have been damaged by dozens of fires, authorities said. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chile's government widened areas under a state of emergency Friday amid wildfires that have consumed some 8,000 hectares (19,700 acres) as the South American nation endures a summer heat wave across southern and central swathes of the country.

Interior Minister Carolina Toha said Friday morning the government had declared a catastrophe in the region of Biobio, joining its neighbor region Nuble, which President Gabriel Boric announced Thursday evening.

Both regions are known for agriculture and forestry.

Boric will travel to the regions after cutting his summer vacation short.

The catastrophe declaration allows the deployment of the armed forces and provides greater coordination in firefighting and public security.

Hundreds of homes have been damaged by dozens of fires, authorities said Friday. Thirty-eight are raging between the central capital city of Santiago and the country's south, with the worst seen in Nuble and Biobio, as well as the Araucania region.

Shelters have opened for families affected by the fires, according to Chile's disaster agency Senapred, which reported one person had suffered burns and eight firefighters had minor injuries.

Fires have disrupted traffic on highways in the burning areas, and numerous municipalities have been evacuated.

Authorities have controlled 146 fires.

Weather forecasts Friday predicted temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C) in Nuble's capital Chillan. Strong winds are also expected in the area, which risk worsening fire conditions, the National Forestry Corporation warned.

"Today, unfortunately, we have twice as many hectares burned than in previous years," the government's spokesman in Nuble, Gabriel Pradenas, told local media.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chile
World news
Wildfires

What's Brewing

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

 