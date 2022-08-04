China cancels bilateral meeting with Japan after G7 Taiwan statement

China cancels bilateral meeting with Japan

The Chinese side is strongly displeased with the joint statement put out by the Group of Seven nations about Taiwan

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Aug 04 2022, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 16:46 ist
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that a meeting between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Cambodia had been cancelled.

The Chinese side is strongly displeased with the joint statement put out by the Group of Seven nations about Taiwan, said Hua Chunying, spokesperson at the ministry, at a regular media briefing.

Also Read | Sri Lanka committed to 'one-China' policy: President Wickremesinghe says after Pelosi's Taiwan visit

The foreign ministers of G7 nations - including Japan - called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner.

