China coronavirus cases ease on July 13, no new ones in Beijing

Reuters, Shanghai,
  Jul 14 2020
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 11:02 ist
China reported on Tuesday five new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 13, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths. Beijing, which saw a surge in new coronavirus cases a few weeks ago, reported no new cases for the eighth consecutive day.

China also reported five new asymptomatic patients, down from six a day earlier.

As of July 13, mainland China had a total of 83,605 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

