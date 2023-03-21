China has peace plan for Ukraine when West is ready: Putin

China has peace plan for Ukraine when West ready: Putin

Putin charged that Ukraine's Western allies so far have shown no interest in that

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 21 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 22:33 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive to attend a signing ceremony following their talks at The Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Credit: AP/PTI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday a Chinese peace plan could provide a basis for a settlement of the fighting in Ukraine when the West is ready for it.

Speaking after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Putin charged that Ukraine's Western allies so far have shown no interest in that.

He also said British plans to provide Ukraine with ammunition for battle tanks containing depleted uranium, saying it heralds the West switching to supplying Kyiv with weapons containing nuclear components.

He said that Russia will respond if it happens, but didn't elaborate.

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
China
United States
World news
Xi Jinping

