China issues new rules to review foreign investment

China issues new rules to review foreign investment on national security grounds

The review system was in line with international practice

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Dec 19 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 16:07 ist
Credit: AFP

China has drawn up new rules that will allow authorities to review foreign investment on national security grounds, the country's state planning agency said on Saturday.

The new review system will cover foreign investments in military sectors as well as "important" investment in energy, natural resources, agriculture, internet technology and financial services, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

The NDRC said the review system was in line with international practice and would help balance the economic benefits of further opening with the need to ensure national security.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
FDI
Economy

What's Brewing

15-year-old Srinagar girl wins Rs 25 lakh at KBC

15-year-old Srinagar girl wins Rs 25 lakh at KBC

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

 