China reports six new coronavirus cases

China has reported six new coronavirus cases, including four asymptomatic infections, health officials said on Saturday.

Of the six new COVID-19 patients, two were imported cases and were reported from Shandong and Shanghai on Friday, China's National Health Commission said.

Of the four new asymptomatic cases, three were reported from the coronavirus epicentre Wuhan, it said.

As for Friday, there were a total of 396 asymptomatic cases, including 331 from Wuhan, the NHC said. All the asymptomatic patients were under medical observation.

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 82,999. The deadly virus has claimed 4,634 lives in the country so far.