China says military drills near Taiwan a 'just' move

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Oct 13 2021, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 09:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are aimed at forces promoting the island's formal independence and interference by external forces and are a "just" move to protect peace and stability, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday.

"The Democratic Progressive Party authorities' hyping of the so-called 'military threat' of the mainland is to completely invert right and wrong, and a bogus accusation," it said, referring to Taiwan's ruling party.

Taiwan
China
Military
World news

