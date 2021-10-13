China says military drills near Taiwan a 'just' move

Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are aimed at forces promoting the island's formal independence and interference by external forces and are a "just" move to protect peace and stability, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday.
"The Democratic Progressive Party authorities' hyping of the so-called 'military threat' of the mainland is to completely invert right and wrong, and a bogus accusation," it said, referring to Taiwan's ruling party.
