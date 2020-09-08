China terms Indian Army's action on Pangong Tso south bank 'grave military provocation'

China has termed the Indian Army’s action against its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on the south bank of Pangong Tso (lake) in eastern Ladakh on Monday as “a grave military provocation”.

The Chinese PLA accused the Indian Army of flagrantly flouting the agreements the two sides reached previously. It also warned that the Indian Army’s moves escalated tension and could easily lead to “misunderstandings and misjudgments”.

Senior Colonel Zhang Suili, a spokesperson of the PLA’s Western Theatre Command, issued a statement late at night, stating that the Indian Army had “again illegally crossed” the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along Pangong Tso's bank on Monday.

He said that the Indian Army soldiers had “brazenly made gunshot threat” to the Chinese PLA’s personnel deployed for patrolling, who had gone forward for “negotiations”. The PLA troops had been forced to take “countermeasures to stabilize the situation on the ground”.

Sr. Colonel Zhang pointed out that India’s move was "very bad nature”.

“The flagrant act (by the Indian Army) had grossly violated the agreements previously reached between the two sides and further escalated regional tensions, which could easily lead to misunderstandings and misjudgments,” he said.

He said that the Indian Army should immediately stop “dangerous actions” and pull back troops, who crossed the LAC and entered into the territory of China.

The PLA spokesperson also asked the Indian Army to “strictly restrain” its front-line troops, and “strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots” on the Chinese Army soldiers – in order to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again.

He said that the PLA would resolutely perform its duties and missions and resolutely defend territorial sovereignty of China.