China urges Canadian govt to free Huawei CFO

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the re-elected Canadian government to immediately release detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Geng Shuang, a spokesman at the ministry, made the comment at a regular press briefing.

Meng has been detained in Vancouver since December last year. She is charged in the United States with bank fraud, and is accused of misleading HSBC Holdings PLC about Huawei Technologies' business in Iran, which is under U.S. sanctions.

Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition to the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ruling Liberal Party held on to power after an election in October, though it was reduced to a minority government that needs the support in Parliament of a smaller left-leaning party.

