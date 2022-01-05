China hardens stance on apps influencing public opinion

China's cyberspace regulator to require security reviews for apps that influence public opinion

The regulator added that mobile app providers must not conduct activities that endanger national security.

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Jan 05 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 15:29 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday issued draft rules governing mobile apps, stating that apps with functions that could influence public opinion will need security reviews.

The regulator added that mobile app providers must not conduct activities that endanger national security.

China
Cyberspace
Mobile Apps
World news

