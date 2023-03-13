China's Xi to speak with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

China's Xi to speak with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Mar 13 2023, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 19:23 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: AP Photo

Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, said the call was likely to take place after Xi's visit to Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
China
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

