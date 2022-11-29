China addresses public complaints about Covid-19 curbs

Chinese official blames excessive implementation for complaints on Covid-19 curbs

China will move swiftly to resolve the difficulties people have drawn attention to, he added

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Nov 29 2022, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 14:31 ist

Public complaints about China's Covid-19 curbs stem from overzealous implementation, particularly when applied with a one-size-fits-all approach, rather than from the measures themselves, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Cheng Youquan, a supervisory official of the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, was speaking at a regular weekly briefing, following a weekend of widespread protests over stringent curbs.

"The problems highlighted by the public are not aimed at the epidemic prevention and control itself, but focus on simplifying prevention and control measures," he said.

China will move swiftly to resolve the difficulties people have drawn attention to, he added.

Asked if the protests would prompt authorities to reconsider the "zero-Covid" policy, Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission, said efforts would continue to fine-tune policy to reduce its impact on society and the economy. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Protests
World news
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

 