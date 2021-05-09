Chinese rocket segment disintegrates over Indian Ocean

Chinese rocket segment disintegrates over Indian Ocean: State TV

There was fevered speculation over where the 18-tonne object would come down

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • May 09 2021, 09:11 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 09:11 ist
People watch a Long March 5B rocket, carrying China's Tianhe space station core module, as it lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center. Credit: AFP File Photo

A large segment of a Chinese rocket re-entered the Earth's atmosphere and disintegrated over the Indian Ocean, state television reported Sunday citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, following fevered speculation over where the 18-tonne object would come down.

"After monitoring and analysis, at 10:24 (0224 GMT) on May 9, 2021, the last-stage wreckage of the Long March 5B Yao-2 launch vehicle has re-entered the atmosphere, and the landing area is at 72.47° east longitude and 2.65° north latitude," CCTV said, providing coordinates for a point in the Indian Ocean.

China
Rocket
Indian Ocean

